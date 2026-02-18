Burglar says he was told he could live at a home. Then he attacks homeowner with wire cutters

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia homeowner is recovering after deputies say a burglar attacked him with wire cutters.

On Feb. 12 around 10:50 p.m., the owners arrived back at their home in Upson County and saw their front door had been kicked open.

They then found a man, later identified as 19-year-old Joshua Mason, inside the home. One of the homeowners said Mason claimed someone told him that he could live at the home.

The homeowner said Mason hit him in the head with a pair of wire cutters as he ran from the home, but left his shirt and shoes behind.

Jewelry, medication and coins were reported missing from the home. Four vehicles were also broken into.

Deputies found Mason the next day and took him into custody. He faces burglary, entering an auto and aggravated assault charges.

