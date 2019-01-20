  • Bundle up! Some of coldest air of season moves in Sunday

    A strong storm system has moved out of Georgia, but the coldest air of the season has moved in to replace it.

    Temperatures are in the 30s to start off Sunday, but it feels as low as the 20s outside, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon.  

    Strong wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible with a wind advisory in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday. 

    Deon says gusty winds will make for tricky travel -- especially in high profile vehicles -- and chilly conditions. 

