Bundle up! Some of coldest air of season moves in Sunday

A strong storm system has moved out of Georgia, but the coldest air of the season has moved in to replace it.
Temperatures are in the 30s to start off Sunday, but it feels as low as the 20s outside, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon.
We're monitoring windy conditions and tracking how low temperatures will drop on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
This is how it feels outside as you start your Sunday, COLD! Wind chills in the low 20s #Atlanta #Carrollton pic.twitter.com/v1QONArLyy— Eboni Deon, WSB (@ebonideonWSB) January 20, 2019
Strong wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible with a wind advisory in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday.
Deon says gusty winds will make for tricky travel -- especially in high profile vehicles -- and chilly conditions.
Wind Advisory for much of north Georgia until 7PM. Wind gusts to 40 mph possible. pic.twitter.com/7wXMF0YoiM— Eboni Deon, WSB (@ebonideonWSB) January 20, 2019
