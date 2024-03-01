Cobb neighborhood riddled with bullets during drive-by shooting

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for the gunmen who shot through a Cobb County teenager’s bedroom wall.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michelle Newell was on Friendship Church Street, where neighbors woke up to the sound of gunfire. The bullets hit two homes, but thankfully, no one was hurt.

“I just heard pop, pop, pop pop, pop,” Michael Reynolds said. “Next door neighbor above his door he had a bullet hole and he also had a bullet hole on his garage door”

A mother told Newell that one of the bullets flew through her son’s bedroom wall. The bullet shattered his pet’s glass tank and then landed on the bed. She said police found 17 shell casings outside of her home.

Her son was not home at the time.

Reynolds told Channel 2 Action News that the gun violence is terrifying.

“When I was younger, we just solved our problems with fist fights and you were able to walk away and live another day,” Reynolds said.

Powder Springs police spotted a car full of teens at Wild Horse Creek Park after the shooting. Officers questioned the students about why they were out at 4 a.m. during winter break, then found a stolen gun and drugs in the car.

Police arrested a 17-year-old for that. But Cobb police are being tight-lipped about why that investigation is part of their investigation into the drive-by.

“I just hope they find out who did this and get to the bottom of it,” Reynolds said.

The mother told Newell her son can’t even sleep in his own bedroom now. She’s hoping they make an arrest soon.

