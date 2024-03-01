Ga. high school football player dies in "tragic accident"

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia high school football player was killed in a “tragic accident” Thursday night.

Carter Gay was a junior at Thomas Jefferson Academy in Jefferson County, which is outside of Augusta. He played varsity football.

“Carter was a true gentleman who was kind and respectful to all and embraced life to the fullest. He was a great outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, horseback riding, and listening to country music with his friends,” the school posted on Facebook. “He was a member of the shotgun team and football team, and represented our school with great character and pride.”

School officials said he was a “living example of Christ’s love” and that he was beloved by all who knew him.

School officials didn’t provide details about the accident.

