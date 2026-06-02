Built after 9/11, this emergency network will play a key role during the World Cup

ATLANTA — As Atlanta prepares to welcome thousands of visitors for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, public safety officials are relying on specialized technology designed to keep first responders connected, even when traditional cell networks become overwhelmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The system, known as FirstNet, was created following recommendations made after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, when communication failures hampered emergency response efforts.

“This network was built because first responders couldn’t communicate effectively during 9/11,” said Mark Durr, a division chief with FirstNet. “We’re going to have a lot of people here, and bad things can happen with a lot of people.”

With more than 100,000 people expected to gather in and around Atlanta for World Cup events, officials say reliable communication will be critical if an emergency occurs.

“Everything’s at stake. Human lives are at stake,” Durr said.

Last week, Atlanta police and fire officials outlined several preparations for the tournament, including deploying more than 100 additional officers, extending shifts, and budgeting millions of dollars in overtime costs.

But officials say staffing is only part of the equation.

TRENDING STORIES:

To coordinate emergency responses, first responders will use FirstNet, a communications network dedicated exclusively to public safety agencies. The system is supported by deployable mobile units that can quickly be activated to strengthen coverage in high-demand areas.

“If something happens, we can remotely turn that asset on air to ensure that we have the coverage for those guys that need it,” Durr said.

The technology is not limited to major sporting events. FirstNet teams also deploy during hurricanes, severe storms, and other natural disasters. Officials even maintain specialized equipment, including a boat designed to bring communications technology into flooded areas.

“We handle everything from planned events to major storm incidents, hurricanes,” Durr said.

Whether it’s a World Cup match drawing massive crowds or a hurricane impacting communities across the Southeast, officials say the equipment housed in an Atlanta warehouse is designed to keep emergency communication lines open when they are needed most.

“We have to do our job. We have to do it in a timely manner,” Durr said. “Not only do we have to do it in a timely manner, but we have to be spot-on accurate in what we do.”

Officials say plans for where the technology will be positioned around World Cup venues have been in development for more than a year.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group