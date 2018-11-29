0 Buckhead jeweler sues rapper Young Thug over $115K debt

ATLANTA - With his criminal charges still pending in DeKalb County, Atlanta rapper Young Thug is facing a new civil lawsuit alleging he owes more than $115,000 to a Buckhead jeweler.

Icebox, the self-proclaimed hip-hop jeweler located on Peachtree Road, is suing the rapper to collect the debt.

Attorneys for the business claim Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, took more than $200,000 worth of jewelry from the store on the promise he would pay in full at a later date.

The transactions took place over four store visits from May 2017 to May of this year, according to a complaint filed Tuesday on behalf of the jeweler in Fulton County Superior Court.

TRENDING STORIES:

The rapper made $95,000 in payments on the invoices, but they were never paid in full, attorneys for Icebox claim.

Among the merchandise listed in the suit is a $30,000 Rolex watch, a $20,000 Cartier bracelet and a $30,000 diamond wallet chain with a $6,500 rose gold clasp.

Here's a copy of the "PAST DUE" invoice statement (obtained in the lawsuit filed by a famous Buckhead jeweler against rapper Young Thug) pic.twitter.com/g21X8fQKtf — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) November 29, 2018

The jeweler claims the rapper “intentionally induced Icebox to allow him to take merchandise” and alleges he never intended to pay for it.

Matthew Parrish, an attorney with Robbins Ross Alloy Belinfante Littlefield, the Atlanta-based firm representing the jeweler, said his firm sent a letter Oct. 16 demanding the $115,090 balance be paid in full.

“We told him if he did not respond, or at least get back to us to discuss the debt, within 30 days, we would sue him,” he said.

So far, Parrish said the rapper has been unresponsive.

Attorneys for Icebox are asking for a jury trial and for a judge to demand Young Thug pay off the outstanding balance plus $250,000 in punitive damages, as well as paying the attorneys’ fees.

The rapper was recently released from the DeKalb jail following the reinstatement of his bond.

He was jailed Nov. 8 after arriving at DeKalb County Superior Court for an arraignment on drug charges and subsequently failing a drug test.

The charges, which include possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone and marijuana with the intent to distribute, stem from a 2017 traffic stop in Brookhaven.

Two others, Cedric Jones and rapper Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens, are also charged in the case.

He tested positive for marijuana and prescription drugs, and his bond was revoked. He remained jailed until a judge ruled in his favor Nov. 14, and he was released later the same day.

He is also embroiled in another civil suit alleging he owes more than $2.2 million on his swanky Buckhead Heights mansion.

That home was put up for sale Nov. 13, the day before he was released from jail, according to celebrity news site The Blast.

This article was written by Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.