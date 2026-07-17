Brookhaven City Councilwoman resigns for “purely family reasons”; council to refill seat

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — During Tuesday night’s meeting, Brookhaven City Councilwoman Jennifer Owens said she’s resigning for “purely family reasons.”

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Since then, the City of Brookhaven council members have called for a special election to qualified voters. The election is set for Tuesday, Nov 3, in conjunction with the General Election for the purpose of filling the unexpired term of District 2 Brookhaven City Council member, Owens.

Candidates seeking the District 2 council seat in the City of Brookhaven must file their notice of candidacy from Monday, Aug 17,2026 to Wednesday, Aug 19,2026 and be prepared to pay the qualifying fee of $936.00.

This amount represents 3% of the total gross salary from the preceding year. Candidates must file their notice of candidacy in the office of the City Clerk of Brookhaven, located at 4001 Peachtree Road, Ga.

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The filing period at the City Clerk’s office will be open between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day. Each candidate must meet the qualifications outlined in the Charter and Code of the City of Brookhaven, as well as applicable State laws. The last day a person may register to be eligible to vote in the Municipal Special Election and any potential runoff is Monday, Oct 5, 2026.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026, polls will operate from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Should a runoff election be necessary, it is set for Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026. For questions, individuals can contact City Clerk Sandra Bryant at (404) 637-0468 or sandra.bryant@brookhavenga.gov.

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