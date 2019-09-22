  • BREAKING: Suspect shot by police in Floyd County, GBI investigating

    Updated:

    FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Floyd County.

    The shooting happened on Chulio Rd. and involved a Floyd County officer, officials told Channel 2 Action News.

    Rome police confirmed the officer shot the suspect during some type of incident.

