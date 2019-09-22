BREAKING: Suspect shot by police in Floyd County, GBI investigating

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Floyd County.
The shooting happened on Chulio Rd. and involved a Floyd County officer, officials told Channel 2 Action News.
Rome police confirmed the officer shot the suspect during some type of incident.
MORE INFO: Rome police confirm that Floyd County police officer shot the suspect during some type of incident.— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) September 22, 2019
The GBI has been requested by Floyd County PD to investigate an officer involved shooting. Agents are en route. pic.twitter.com/8KG1UstdED— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) September 22, 2019
