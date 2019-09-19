  • ‘Armed and dangerous' gang member loose in Floyd County, police say

    Updated:

    FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - A known gang member is on the loose in Floyd County, authorities say.

    Police say Jeffery Aycock is a member of the Ghostface Gangsters and is armed and dangerous.

    We'll explain what exactly police say led up to the shootout between the suspect and officers, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    He was last seen driving a white 2002 Suburban.

    If you have any information, call police.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories