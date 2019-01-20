BREAKING: 3 boys shot at busy shopping center, police say

EAST POINT, Ga. - Police say three boys were shot at Camp Creek Marketplace in East Point Saturday night.
Police said all were alert, conscious and breathing and have been taken to hospitals.
Police said they believe the incident stemmed from a fight.
We have a reporter and a photographer headed to the scene for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
