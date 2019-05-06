Braves World Series winner pledges to renovate ballparks in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The former Atlanta Braves player who caught the final out of the team's championship is now planning to make some hits in South Fulton County.
Marquis Grissom unveiled a new partnership with the city of South Fulton to renovate fields and create teams to help young athletes in the community.
Channel 2's Tom Jones attended the ceremony and spoke with Grissom on the partnership he is bringing to the community.
Grissom spent 17 seasons in the majors, including two with the Braves.
The center fielder famously caught the last out against the Cleveland Indians in Game 6 of the 1995 World Series. It is still the only championship the Braves have won in Atlanta.
