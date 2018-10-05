  • Braves vs. Dodgers playoff times, TV schedule

    By: Chris Vivlamore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Here is the schedule for the Braves-Dodgers National League Division Series.

    Game 1: Braves at Dodgers, 8:37 p.m. Thursday, MLB 
    Game 2: Braves at Dodgers, 9:37 p.m. Friday, FS1
    Game 3: Dodgers at Braves, 8:07 p.m. Sunday, FS1
    Game 4*: Dodgers at Braves, 4:30 p.m. Monday, FS1
    Game 5*: Braves at Dodgers, 8:07 p.m., Oct. 10, FS1

    * - If necessary

    Times and TV schedule will be updated when available

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories