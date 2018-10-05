Braves vs. Dodgers playoff times, TV schedule

ATLANTA - Here is the schedule for the Braves-Dodgers National League Division Series.
Game 1: Braves at Dodgers, 8:37 p.m. Thursday, MLB
Game 2: Braves at Dodgers, 9:37 p.m. Friday, FS1
Game 3: Dodgers at Braves, 8:07 p.m. Sunday, FS1
Game 4*: Dodgers at Braves, 4:30 p.m. Monday, FS1
Game 5*: Braves at Dodgers, 8:07 p.m., Oct. 10, FS1
* - If necessary
Times and TV schedule will be updated when available
TRENDING STORIES:
- String of engine fires tied to vehicles from Georgia plant, investigation finds
- CHAOS AT AIRPORT: MMA fighter arrested at crowded Atlanta airport
- Man stayed in restaurant while leashed dog died outside on hot sidewalk, police say
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}