Braves take catcher Shea Langeliers No. 9 overall in MLB draft

ATLANTA - The Braves selected Baylor catcher Shea Langeliers with the ninth overall choice in the 2019 MLB draft Monday night.
Langeliers is commonly regarded as the best defensive catcher in the class. While the offense hasn’t truly taken shape, he possesses a fair bit of upside as a smart hitter who can spread the ball around the field. He could also have above-average power.
“I’ve seen Shea since high school, had the chance to scout him a lot more at Baylor University,” vice president of scouting Dana Brown said. “So I’ve had the chance to track his progress. Starting last summer, I got a chance to see him a bit more. It was exciting to see how well he progressed this spring. He’s the type of catcher you can have long-term, so it’s a long-term investment. We think we can get him here quick to the big leagues. We think he’s that type of player. It’s elite defense. We think this is a great pick for the franchise.”
Langeliers was the second catcher taken, behind No. 1 overall pick Adley Rutschman. The Braves received the No. 9 pick as compensation for failing to sign last year’s first selection, pitcher Carter Stewart.
Langeliers had five hits, including three home runs, and an NCAA tournament record 11 RBIs in an NCAA tournament game last weekend.
It was the Braves’ first choice under Brown. The pick also bucked the organization’s trend of taking prep arms; it instead opted to take advantage of a strong group of position players at the top of the draft.
This article was written by Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}