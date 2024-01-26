Braves radio broadcaster for 15 years says he has called his last game for hometown team

ATLANTA — A longtime Braves radio broadcaster announced he will not be returning to the booth this season.

Jim Powell, who joined the radio team 15 years ago, posted a statement on social media Thursday confirming his departure.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Dear Braves Country, I am writing this post to let you know that I have called my last game for the Braves. I’m posting this to thank so many wonderful people who have been very complimentary and kind to me and my family over the last 15 years. It has been an honor to broadcast so many great games in my own hometown,” Powell wrote.

Powell grew up in Roswell and graduated from the University of Georgia. His career took him to several radio markets and stations, including WSB-AM where he covered the Bulldogs, Braves and Falcons from 1991 to 1993.

The Braves then hired Powell in 2009, where he worked alongside other voices that Braves Country would recognize.

“It has been especially gratifying to have worked with terrific partners like the late Don Sutton, my friend Joe Simpson and another great pro in Mark Lemke,” Powell wrote

TRENDING STORIES:

Powell said that he didn’t have any regrets and thankful Braves fans for their support.

Powell won’t speculate about why he isn’t returning to the booth and that he is “seeking new challenges in baseball as well as outside of baseball.”

An update for the many who have reached out to check my status. pic.twitter.com/hyKyYFSLZB — Jim Powell (@Jim_Powell) January 25, 2024

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Atlanta Braves to host 2025 MLB All-Star Game

©2023 Cox Media Group