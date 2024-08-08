Braves designate former NLCS MVP for assignment

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Braves are moving on from former National League Championship Series MVP Eddie Rosario, the team announced Thursday.

Rosario, one of the biggest catalysts of the team’s 2021 World Series run, signed back with the organization in July.

Since returning to the Braves, Rosario has struggled at the plate, batting just .154 across 24 games. The recent acquisition of another former postseason hero, Jorge Soler, made Rosario expendable.

Rosario became the hero of the NLCS during the Braves’ World Series championship run in 2021.

Rosario appeared in all 16 games during that postseason and won the NLCS Most Valuable Player award after he went 14-for-25 with .560 batting average and three home runs against the Dodgers.

The 32-year-old Rosario began the season with the Washington Nationals, where he also struggled.

The Braves who are dealing with a litany of injuries to key players, are barely holding onto a Wild Card spot in the National League.

