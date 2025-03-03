Braves catcher Sean Murphy out 4-6 weeks, likely to miss Opening Day

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy will likely miss Opening Day because of a cracked rib injury.

The Braves said Monday that Murphy will miss 4-6 weeks after he was hit by a pitch in a Spring Training game on Friday. That timetable would put Murphy out until at least the end of March or early April.

Murphy exited Atlanta’s season opener last year with an oblique injury and missed several weeks.

Familiar situation for Sean Murphy. Injured to start the season. 2023 seems like a distant memory.



With the team declining Travis d’Arnaud’s option during the offseason, Chadwick Tromp is the other catcher on the active roster. But there is also an open door for Drake Baldwin, one of Atlanta’s top prospects, if the Braves call him up.

The Braves drafted Baldwin in the 2022 MLB Draft and he quickly made his way to AA and AAA levels. Last year, Baldwin played in the All-Star Futures Game in 2024.

The other backup options for Tromp will be Curt Casali and Sandy Leon, but they would have to be added to the active 40-man roster.

Atlanta opens the season on the road March 27 against the San Diego Padres.

