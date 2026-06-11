Boys & Girls Clubs get $200k grant to upgrade playgrounds, sports in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Kohl’s donated $1 million to Boys & Girls clubs nationwide, and metro Atlanta’s branch is the only recipient in Georgia, receiving $200,000.

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The grant will help improve playgrounds, install a turf field and add a dedicated teen wellness area across five club sites in metro Atlanta.

“Kohl’s continued investment in Boys & Girls Clubs of America is helping create spaces where young people can grow stronger — physically, emotionally, and socially,” said Jennifer Bateman, Senior Vice President of Youth Development at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “These wellness grants will give Club youth access to safe, welcoming environments where they can develop healthy habits that will benefit them for years to come.”

Over the last nine years, Kohl’s has given nearly $20 million to Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide to support youth health and wellness, trauma-informed care training and shopping grants.

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