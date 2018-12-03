0 LIVE UPDATES: President George H.W. Bush lies in state inside Capitol rotunda

WASHINGTON - A military aircraft carrying the remains of former President George H.W. Bush has arrived at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington, D.C., as the nation's capital prepares to honor the 41st president.

Bush died late Friday night at the age of 94.

A formation of Navy sailors and Air Force personnel stood at attention as the plane touched down. The sailors assembled were from the USS George H. W. Bush, the Navy's newest aircraft carrier. A group of about 100 civilian dignitaries and well-wishers also were on hand.

Bush will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda for a ceremony and public visitation from Monday through Wednesday.

An invitation-only funeral service will follow at Washington National Cathedral before his casket returns to Houston for burial.

President Donald Trump, who will attend the funeral service in Washington, has ordered the federal government closed Wednesday for a national day of mourning.

MINUTE-BY-MINUTE:

4:50 p.m.

Honor Guard carried casket of President George H.W. Bush up the Capitol steps and into the Rotunda.

4:43 p.m.

Casket carrying remains of former President George H.W. Bush arrives at US Capitol as nation begins its formal farewell.

4:02 p.m.

Motorcade for President George H.W. Bush has left Andrews Joint Air Force base to head to Capitol Building where he will lie in state.

3:56 p.m.

Body of George H.W. Bush met with a 21-gun salute as his coffin is put in hearse.

21-gun salute greets former Pres. George H.W. Bush's casket at Joint Base Andrews. https://t.co/wq5se6d7hz pic.twitter.com/r64UpsEJ4k — ABC News (@ABC) December 3, 2018

3:54 p.m.

The Bush family exits plane after arriving in Washington, D.C.

Bush family arrives at Joint Base Andrews, escorting the casket of George H.W. Bush, who will lie in state in Washington, D.C., this week as part of a multi-day national tribute. https://t.co/wq5se6d7hz pic.twitter.com/U47K53xfnI — ABC News (@ABC) December 3, 2018

3:32 p.m.

Body of former President George H.W. Bush has arrived at Andrews Air Force Base.

12:10 p.m.

A military aircraft carrying the remains of former President George H.W. Bush has taken off and is flying from Houston to Washington for official mourning ceremonies, including a state funeral.

"Special Air Mission 41," the flight carrying the late President George H.W. Bush, departs for Washington, D.C., with family, friends and staff—joined by 41's service dog, 2-year-old yellow lab Sully—aboard. https://t.co/l3sUKtbzjl pic.twitter.com/sgoOgHaAfJ — ABC News (@ABC) December 3, 2018

11:45 a.m.

George H.W. Bush's remains have made the journey from a Houston funeral home to Ellington Field, where a presidential aircraft will carry them to Washington for a state funeral.

The casket of George H.W. Bush arrives at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, Texas, before departing to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where the country will continue to honor the former president. https://t.co/4REOVbZ5PB pic.twitter.com/Cn00Ir5hG5 — ABC News (@ABC) December 3, 2018

11:25 a.m.

More than 100 invited guests have gathered at Houston's Ellington Field for a ceremony to send off the casket of former President George H.W. Bush to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

10:45 a.m.

A hearse carrying the casket of former President George H.W. Bush has left a Houston funeral home.

.@ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Former Pres. George H.W. Bush's casket arrives at Ellington Field, Texas en route to Washington, D.C., that start of a four-day national tribute. https://t.co/WHlib3YQJi https://t.co/H38wx4RmgR — ABC News (@ABC) December 3, 2018

