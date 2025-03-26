Body of missing boater, father of 4 pulled from GA lake

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Divers pulled a missing boater’s body out of a Georgia lake on Tuesday evening.

Chester Upton IV disappeared on Lake Sinclair on Sunday around 7:15 p.m. The Baldwin County’s Sheriff said Upton was last seen on video launching his boat.

After two days of an extensive search, divers and first responders recovered Upton’s body.

“Through the collaborative efforts of numerous organizations, Mr. Upton has been recovered. We are grateful to have brought closure to the family. Please keep the family in your prayers,” Baldwin County Fire Rescue wrote in a statement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WGXA-TV spoke with Upton’s ex-wife. She says that Upton loved to be out on the water and knew the lake area well.

Upton leaves behind four children. WGXA also spoke with Upton’s brother.

“That’s not just my brother, that’s my best friend,” Johnson told the TV news station. “He was always by my side... he’s almost like my son because I raised him.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group