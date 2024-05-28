Body found near pond in Georgia over Memorial Day weekend

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources released a report of incidents over the holiday weekend.
Georgia DNR said in the early afternoon hours on Monday, game wardens were told that a body was found in a private pond in Muscogee County.
The victim was wearing a swimsuit in a pond in a wooded area.
The Muscogee County Coroner pronounced the victim deceased around 3:10 p.m.
DNR is reporting it as a drowning but the victim may have been in the pond for two to three days.
The cause of death is unknown.
There was another drowning over the weekend where a 33-year-old man’s body was recovered from a water line in Glynn County.
Georgia DNR reported a total of two drownings, 25 BUIs, two boating incidents, and three injuries.
