Body of British man missing since 2022 found in Georgia

KINGSLAND, Ga. — The body of a British man who disappeared while visiting North Florida in September 2022 was found earlier this month, FBI Jacksonville announced Friday.

The remains of Alex Hodgson Doughty, who was 30 when he disappeared, were found Tuesday, Feb. 4 “in a wooded area on private land near Kingsland, Georgia,” the FBI said in a news release.

FBI Jacksonville said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation positively identified Doughty’s remains and said no criminal charges are expected.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to his case information on NamUS, “Alexander was last seen in the parking lot of Car Quest after being dropped off by an Uber driver. Approximate time was 1:00 a.m. September 12, 2022. Alexander traveled from Jacksonville, Florida to Kingsland, Georgia.”

Doughty’s mother was worried when she lost touch with him during his visit and contacted local police. Since then, state, local, and international agencies have been working to find Doughty.

“While we had hoped to bring Mr. Doughty’s family better news, we are thankful to be able to provide them with some closure,” Special Agent in Charge Kristin Rehler said in the release. “This discovery is the direct result of our partnerships and special agents from FBI Jacksonville’s Cellular Analysis Survey Team (CAST), who were relentless in their efforts to narrow down potential search locations.”

TRENDING STORIES:

FBI Jacksonville said its CAST “supports law enforcement investigations through the analysis of historical and real-time mobile communications and geolocation data. CAST experts receive extensive training and are highly proficient at analyzing location data from mobile devices.”

Doughty’s family thanked law enforcement and volunteer search teams, who were able to conduct six additional searches for him.

The following agencies assisted FBI Jacksonville in the investigation: State Attorney’s Office for the Fourth Judicial Circuit (Northeast Florida), Thames Valley (UK) Police Department, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and Kingsland (Georgia) Police Department.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group