Boating rules to know as Memorial Day weekend comes to a close

GEORGIA — While the Memorial Day weekend draws to a close, there’s still time to hit the waves or hop on deck.

The Georgia department of Natural Resources says that boaters need to keep some critical safety laws top of mind so water can be enjoyed, risk free.

Georgia has a 100-foot law that requires boats operate at idle speed when within 100 feet of people, docks, other vessels, swimming areas and shoreline structures.

A broader 200-foot law also applies those restrictions to areas where people are wake surfing or wakeboarding and requires boat operators to stay at least 200 feet away from docks, people and other structures.

DNR reminded water fans that these rules are not optional and violating them creates serious risks, such as:

Preventable collisions

Injuries

Property damage

Game Wardens remain active to ensure safety across the state’s waterways and lakes.

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