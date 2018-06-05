0 Black bear makes surprise appearance at MARTA station during morning commute

ATLANTA - A large black bear was tranquilized and is now heading to the North Georgia mountains after it was trapped at the College Park MARTA station Monday.

Wildlife officials told Channel 2 Action News that it’s the same bear that was spotted last week near the Fulton County Jail.

"Oh, my goodness," said MARTA rider Stephanie Hunter. "I would have been like, ‘It's time to go.’"

MARTA Rider Markese Ryland said she’d be appalled and shocked.

Those riders were responding to the news that they missed the excitement Monday morning, when a large black bear was spotted near station tracks. It happened around 6:15 a.m.

Workers said the College Park Marta station was evacuated for a few minutes.

"Initially, I would be speechless," Ryland said. "I mean, my wife does catch the MARTA with my daughter, often, so that would be scary."

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources said this time of year it's not unusual to see bears outside of their normal range.

They may be young bears looking for their own territory.

DNR says the best thing you can do is make sure there is nothing to attract the bears to stay, that way they keep moving.

"Now it's happened so we can say we had a bear in college park," Hunter said.

DNR says the bear will be safely released into the North Georgia Mountains so he will back in his natural habitat.

