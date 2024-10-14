Bill Clinton visits Georgia to campaign for Kamala Harris

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Former President Bill Clinton will be in Georgia on Monday to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Clinton will be in Columbus and to discuss the upcoming election. He was in Albany on Sunday.

Clinton spoke at Mount Zion Baptist Church, urging voters to vote for Harris.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna is in Columbus and will bring you all the coverage on Clinton’s visit on Channel 2 Action News starting at 3:00 p.m.

Former president and current Republican nominee Donald Trump will be in Georgia on Tuesday. Harris will also be in Atlanta on Saturday, continuing the campaign trail.

Early voting for the upcoming election starts on Tuesday.

