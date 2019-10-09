Attention, parents and students! ACT announces big changes to testing policies

In changes announced Tuesday, high school students will be allowed to retake individual sections of the ACT college admissions test rather than having to sit again for the entire three-hour test in an effort to raise their scores.
Colleges that require standardized admissions tests accept either the ACT or the SAT. The changes are likely designed to make the ACT more attractive to test-takers.
The impact the new changes will have on students and when they'll go into effect, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning!
Each section -- English, math, reading, science and/or writing -- earns a scaled score between 1 and 36 that contributes to a composite score, also scaled to 36. So, a student who did well on every section but math will be able to register to retake only math
