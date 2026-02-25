Bicyclist dies after crash with suspected DUI driver in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — A bicyclist died after a crash on a busy Athens road. Police say he was hit by a driver who was under the influence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened Saturday around 8:30 p.m. on Olympic Drive.

Athens-Clarke County police said Kul Chokhal, 37, was riding an electronic bike when a driver in a 2013 2013 BMW 650i hit him.

Two days later, Chokhal died at the hospital. Police have arrested the BMW driver, identified as 45-year-old Terrence White. Both the victim and suspect lived in Athens.

Police have charged White with driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, following too closely and serious injury by vehicle.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group