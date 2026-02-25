Georgia officer hit on I-75 dies two months before his wedding

Funeral services have been announced for a Georgia police officer who was killed during a traffic stop. He died two months before his wedding.

Hahira Police Department Officer Caleb Abney died in a three-car crash along Interstate 75 on Feb. 19.

Georgia State Patrol said Abney pulled over a Nissan driver on Interstate 75 when driver in a Camaro crashed into Abney’s patrol car. The officer, who was inside his patrol car with emergency lights on, died at the scene. The Camaro driver later died at the hospital.

“Officer Abney served our community with honor, courage, and unwavering dedication,” the department wrote on social media.

A visitation for Abney will be held Thursday at the Purvis Funeral Home in Adel at 4 p.m. There will be a celebration of life on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Lowndes County High School football stadium.

Abney grew up in a military family before their settled in Lowndes County. After he graduated, Abney worked for Lowndes County Fire and Rescue before he joined the Hahira Police Department.

“In his short tenure as a Hahira, Georgia Police Officer, Caleb, because of his cheerful personality, had the ability to make people feel ‘OK’ when he gave them a ticket,” his family wrote in his obituary.

Abney is survived by his parents and siblings along with his fiancé, Jordan Hicks. The couple got engaged a year ago and had set their wedding date for April 18, 2026.

Family and friends created a GoFundMe for Abney’s family and fiancé. You can click here if you wish to donate.

