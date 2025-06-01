Bibb County deputy gets backup to help remove 12-foot alligator from business

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff’s Office removed a large alligator from a business on Joe Tamplin Industrial Boulevard on Saturday.

Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo got to the scene to get a 12-foot alligator off of the business property.

According to the sheriff’s office, the alligator crawled up to the business overnight and was not happy to go.

To tip the scales and get the beastie removed, Galeazzo had to call for backup, the sheriff’s office said.

After it “put up a fight,” the alligator was eventually captured and released unharmed back into the wild.

