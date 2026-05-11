Beyoncé music theft: Suspect’s trial starts Monday in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Kelvin Evans, the man accused of stealing unreleased music belonging to Beyoncé Knowles, will head to trial on Monday.

Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m. first brought you this story in July when a laptop and hard drives were stolen from the SUV of an employee who works for the music superstar.

The theft happened less than 48 hours before the Grammy-winning artist kicked off her Cowboy Carter tour performances in Atlanta.

Police arrested Evans as the suspect in September. In March, Evans rejected a plea deal and told the judge, “I’m ready to go to trial now.”

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden will be in the courtroom. The latest from the trial, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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Beyoncé’s choreographer and one of her dancers said thieves broke into their SUV in a parking garage on Krog Street. They said jump drives containing unreleased music, footage plans for her show and past and future set lists were stolen.

The theft happened less than 48 hours before the Grammy-winning artist kicked off her Cowboy Carter tour performances in Atlanta last July.

The two members of Beyoncé’s team also reported clothes, designer sunglasses, laptops and a pair of AirPods Max headphones were stolen.

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