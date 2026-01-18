Beware of driveway repair schemers going door-to-door, officials say

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are warning about people going door-to-door, offering to repair driveways at high prices.

Banks County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve received reports of so-called “business owners” trying to get people to hire them to repair or resurface driveways.

Officials say they are charging “outrageous prices,” pressuring people to pay on the spot. They are using sketchy or unverified business cards and are targeting older adults.

If someone shows up at your offering these services, don’t give them money, sign contracts or allow them to begins work. Call Banks County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.

Legitimate contractors don’t solicit work door-to-door, pressure people or demand payment immediately.

