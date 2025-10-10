Beloved winery that burned down earlier this year coming back stronger

CORNELIA, Ga. — The owners of a metro Atlanta winery that burned to the ground earlier this year will soon open two new locations.

Sweet Acre Farms Winery in Hall County caught fire in January.

Now, the owners confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they are gearing up to open a new location in Cornelia in Habersham County, as part of a major revitalization of the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They also say they are finalizing plans to open a second location in Flowery Branch, which they hope to open in November.

After the fire, the owners told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan that they rushed to the winery and did their best to save, but ultimately had to watch their business burn.

“I got out of the car and I immediately fell to my knees, I just couldn’t believe it,” said Lindsey Vrahiotes.

TRENDING STORIES:

The burned metal and wood once held the Sweet Acre Farms Winery tasting room and wine press where they made, stored and bottled fruit wine.

“We were the first winery in Hall County since prohibition. At one time, we were the youngest winery owners in the state of Georgia,” Vrahiotes said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group