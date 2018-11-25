0 Be prepared for one of busiest travel days as millions head home after holiday

It's one of the busiest travel days of the year as millions of travelers begin to head home after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Transportation Security Administration says the Sunday after Thanksgiving is projected to be one of its 10 busiest days ever.

Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is at Hartsfield-Jackson International airport, where it will have more staff on hand to help with the high numbers of travelers.

For those in Atlanta, some travelers are dealing with heavy fog, where a dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday.

We're LIVE outside Hartsfield-Jackson as world's busiest airport prepares for travelers going home after Thanksgiving holiday.

Check out these lines at ⁦@ATLairport⁩ it’s one of the busiest travel days of the year! I’ve got the lowdown on how this mornings fog will impact your travel. See you at 9! pic.twitter.com/P3VWs8SjMm — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) November 25, 2018

What are the best and worst times to drive today?

Leaving around 6 a.m. Sunday should help you avoid the worst of Atlanta’s traffic, but there are, of course, no guarantees.

To avoid increased congestion after the holiday, consider leaving before or after Sunday. Google research shows 4 p.m. on the Sunday after Thanksgiving is particularly troublesome for Atlanta traffic.

Itching for more on Thanksgiving traffic and search trends? Google has published a national guide at MappingThanksgiving.com.

Researchers even examined categorical searches via Google Maps to determine when the most popular places tend to be most crowded.

