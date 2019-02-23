Be alert: Storm to severe storms possible tonight, Sunday morning

Georgia has been slammed with rain and storms all week, but the wet pattern isn't over yet.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said there is a slight risk for severe storms Saturday night and into Sunday.
"There is a slight risk for severe storms NW and west Georgia and a marginal risk for the metro. The main threats will be strong damaging wind gusts 40-60 mph, brief heavy rain and isolated tornado," Deon said.
Slight risk of severe storms for NW Georgia overnight. Brief heavy rain, strong damaging winds and isolated tornado possible. pic.twitter.com/7pITXBgoe9— Eboni Deon, WSB (@ebonideonWSB) February 23, 2019
We're using advanced weather technology to time when the storms arrived and when the rain is expected to end, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for severe weather alerts]
The good news is the wet pattern should end after the possible storms roll through early Sunday and the sunshine returns.
Winds could gust to 30 mph with highs in the lower to mid 60s. We'll stay dry for Monday and Tuesday but a slight chance of rain returns Wednesday.
Scattered light rain today but sunshine returns Sunday. Finally a break from the rain. Outdoor plans? Sunday is your best bet. pic.twitter.com/8KpUsJWGf5— Eboni Deon, WSB (@ebonideonWSB) February 23, 2019
What Viewers Can Get on Channel 2 Action News:
- Updated hour-by-hour cloud and rain forecast showing the timing for line of storms overnight
- Updated severe weather risks & outlook for Saturday night/early Sunday morning
- Updated potential rainfall amounts through the early Sunday
- Updated information on flood advisories
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}