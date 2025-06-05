Bassinets sold on Amazon recalled over safety issues

Parents and guardians should keep babies out of these bassinets, safety experts say.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday some ZHORANGE portable bassinets produced by DFD Trading of China create an unsafe sleeping environment for babies.

The bassinets violate federal safety standards because their sides are too low to keep infants secure.

Also, the portable bassinets do not have a stand.

About 230 bassinets sold on Amazon are involved in this recall. Some bassinets were free as part of a promotion, but others were sold for $76.

Affected bassinets have the model number 148012-A.

The gray portable bassinets include a head pillow and fold into a portable handbag with a handle. The brand name “ZHORANGE” is visible in large, white block letters when folded into the portable handbag.

The inside of the bassinet has black polka dots on the sides. The bassinet has a tag with the model number and date of manufacture in the YYYY.MM format.

No injuries have been reported in association with the bassinet. But parent and guardians should immediately stop using them and contact DFD Trading for a full refund.

Remove the sleeping pad, cut the sides of the bassinets and the sleeping pad, and email a photo of the destroyed bassinet to zhorange8695@gmail.com to obtain a full refund.

DFD Trading and Amazon said they are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Those who have questions about this product can contact DFD Trading by email at zhorange8695@gmail.com.

