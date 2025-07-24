Police activity shuts down I-75 SB in Bartow County

All lanes of Interstate 75 southbound have been shut down in Bartow County.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reports there is police activity near Exit 285 for Red Top Mountain Road. Traffic is being diverted off at Old Allatoona Road onto Hwy 113.

Investigators initially closed I-75 in both directions, but reopened the northbound side around 5:07 a.m. It’s unclear when the southbound lanes will start to reopen.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to several law enforcement agencies Thursday morning and is waiting to hear back.

We’ll bring you LIVE updates and alternate routes on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

