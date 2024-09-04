Man shot by deputy responding to domestic dispute after wife calls 911, hangs up

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. — A Bartow County deputy shot a man after officers responded to a domestic violence call in Adairsville on Monday.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a woman called 911 and then abruptly hung up. A man, identified as James Lee Rourks, called back from the same number and told police “everything was fine.”
Officers went to the home off Barnsley Village Drive to check. At the house, Rourks’ wife told officers there was a domestic dispute and Rourks had a gun.
When he came back inside, Adairsville officers said he would not follow their commands. They called the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office to help with a potentially barricaded gunman.
Deputies went into the house and found Rourks. Inside, a deputy shot at Rourks and injured him. Paramedics took Rourks to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Adairsville police have charged Rourks with aggravated assault by strangulation and interfering with a 911 call.
The GBI said no officers were injured during the incident.
