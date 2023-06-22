Bartow County

Man found shot in the back between buildings outside Bartow County home, deputies say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Alexander Bradley Smart (Bartow County Sheriff's Office)

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead and another is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Bartow County Wednesday night.

Deputies say they were called to a home on Pine Ridge Drive NW in Cartersville in reference to shots being fired at a home.

They found Michael Douglas Gravely, a 47-year-old who lives in the area, laying on the ground between two outside buildings. They say he had been shot in the lower back.

Gravely was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Hours later, 34-year-old Alexander Bradley Smart was arrested and charged with murder.

He is currently being held in the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center without bond.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting.

