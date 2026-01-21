Man charged after knife assault at Cartersville massage business

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A man was arrested following an assault and attempted robbery at a massage business in Cartersville, according to police.

Cartersville police say officers responded on Monday to a report of an assault at Massage Time Body & Foot on Gilmer Street. The victim told officers that an unknown man entered the business and asked for a massage.

Once inside a massage room, police say the suspect, identified as Jaiden Walraven, pulled out a knife and tried to rob the business. A brief struggle followed, during which the victim was able to break free and run from the building.

Walraven also ran away.

During the altercation, the victim sustained injuries consistent with those caused by a sharp object, police said.

Officers gathered information and were able to share it with surrounding agencies. Bartow County deputies were able to find Walraven and detain the suspect.

Walraven was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery and kidnapping.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Cartersville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 770-387-5690.

