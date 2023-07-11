Man attacked metro couple with axe because he thought they stole his dogs, police say

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A man is facing drug and assault charges after being accused of attacking two people with an axe.

Cartersville police say officers saw three people holding sticks at a home on Courrant St. According to the police report, all three people dropped what they were holding when they saw the officer.

The two victims told police they were sitting on the porch when Samuel Bernard approached them and accused them of taking his dogs.

They say Bernard pulled out several weapons out of a tool bag, including an axe and a knife, according to the police report, and began attacking them.

The victims then armed themselves with pieces of wood and all three began to fight, stopping just before the officer arrived.

The woman had several cuts on her arm, torso, body and hand. She also reported thinking she broke her finger.

Bernard claimed that he confronted the victims about his dogs and they jumped him.

Police found a small hatchet axe and a box cutter with blood on it. Officers also found a small baggie of suspected meth.

Bernard was arrested and booked into the Bartow County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault and possession of methamphetamine.

