Convoy of Hope dedicates massive new distribution center near Cartersville

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Convoy of Hope has opened a new 125,000-square-foot regional distribution center near Cartersville to enhance its disaster relief efforts in the Southeast.

The new facility is fully operational and aims to significantly reduce response times to areas affected by natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornadoes, which frequently impact the region.

“Establishing regional distribution centers across the country is a forward-thinking way Convoy of Hope is expanding its capacity to serve and ensures we can very quickly respond when disasters strike,” said Convoy of Hope President Hal Donaldson.

The dedication ceremony for the new distribution center was attended by more than 300 people, including notable figures such as Chick-fil-A CMO Jon Bridges, The Home Depot Foundation CFO and COO John Dennison, and North Point Ministries’ Sandra Stanley.

The center is equipped with a fleet of disaster response vehicles that can deploy emergency supplies like shelf-stable food, water, paper goods, and hygiene items to affected areas.

Dennison highlighted the long-standing partnership with Convoy of Hope, noting that The Home Depot Foundation has invested over $6 million in the organization’s disaster response efforts.

Convoy of Hope has a history of responding to over 850 disasters worldwide since 1998, including recent responses to Texas flooding, California wildfires, and Hurricane Helene.

The decision to open the warehouse in Cartersville was influenced by its proximity to Interstate 75 and the area’s volunteer base.

