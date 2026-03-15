Bartow County program brings together students, mentors at Cartersville High School

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A new program starting up in Bartow County will pair students and mentors together to provide encouragement and career opportunities.

The New Frontier of Bartow County announced the launch of New Frontier NextGen, a mentorship pilot program that will start in the coming school year at Cartersville High School.

Online, New Frontier said “This pilot program will begin in Cartersville High School with a focus on the mentorship of young men and boys, and further our mission of empowering Bartow County residents through leadership, education, and service.”

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According to the organization, the United Way of Bartow County is working with New Frontier for the mentorship program as well.

Officials said the goal of the program is to create a sustainable mentoring model to connect students with the Bartow County community, while offering guidance, encouragement and leadership development.

We are absolutely delighted that The New Frontier of Bartow County chose to partner with United Way of Bartow County to launch the NextGen mentoring program. Partnerships like this are exactly how we create meaningful change in our community. By working together and investing in this program through a 2026 United Way of Bartow Community Impact Grant, we can connect students at Cartersville High School with mentors who will encourage them, help them build confidence, and open doors to future opportunities. This collaboration represents the very best of what can happen when local organizations unite around the success of our young people. — Jennifer Williams, our United Way of Bartow Executive Director

Currently, the mentorship program is working to expand its outreach efforts, recruit mentors and establish how the program will work before its launch.

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