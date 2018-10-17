'A death trap': Family says flawed design caused man's drowning death in bathtub

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a Marine veteran who drowned in a walk-in bathtub is suing the manufacturer, Jacuzzi.
Mac Smith, 69, drowned in the bathtub, which was specifically designed for senior citizens. The bathtub was installed to ease Smith's pains.
On the day of the incident, Smith's wife, Barbara, raced into the bathroom after realizing he'd slipped off the tub seat and gone under. He was lying with his back on the bottom and his legs up in the air.
She called 911.
"It's tough to this day. I didn't get to say good-bye to him," said his son, Trace Smith. "I didn't think may father would drown in a bathtub, especially one superficially designed for senior citizens."
Why the family says the flawed design of the tub made it a "death trap," at 6 on Channel 2 Action News.
Jacuzzi sent a statement to Channel 2's Tom Regan, which expressed a condolence to the family. It added, "Our products meet or exceed all federal and industry standards and we are confident when additional information comes to light, the facts will show the design of the Jacuzzi Walk-in Tub was not responsible for this unfortunate incident."
