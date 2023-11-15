‘You’ve cat to be kitten me:’ Ga. officer allergic to furry friend rescues it from storm drain

WINDER, Ga. — With the right catitude, anything is pawsible said one Georgia officer.

A Winder police officer helped what could have turned into a cat-astrophe into a paws-itive experience.

According to the department, last week while on patrol an officer was waved down by a bystander on the side of the road. The bystander reportedly spotted a small kitten trapped inside a storm drain.

The problem was the officer, who was not identified, was allergic to cats.

The officer along with Winder firefighters, slowly and carefully, persuaded the kitten with small pieces of food until he was able to pick up the kitten and give it to Animal Control.

According to police, the kitten did not have a collar or identification. The bystander volunteered to take the cat.

