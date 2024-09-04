Presidential candidates react to ‘senseless tragedy’ after 4 killed, 9 injured at Apalachee High

WINDER, Ga. — The presidential candidates are weighing in on today’s mass shooting at a Barrow County high school.

Sources confirmed to ABC News that a 14-year-old student at Apalachee High School in Winder went into the school Wednesday morning and opened fire.

Emergency officials confirmed that four people are dead and at least nine others were injured. The gunman is also in custody.

They identified the shooter as Colt Gray and said he would be charged with murder and will be tried as an adult.

On Truth Social, former President Donald Trump posted: “Our hearts are with the victims and loved ones of those affected by the tragic event in Winder, GA. These cherished children were taken from us far too soon by a sick and deranged monster.”

“This is just a senseless tragedy on top of so many senseless tragedies, and it’s just outrageous that every day in our country, in the United States of America, that parents have to send their children to school worried about whether or not their child will come home alive,” Vice President Kamala Harris said during a campaign rally in New Hampshire. “Our hearts are with all the students, the teachers and their families, of course, and we are grateful to the first responders and law enforcement that were on the scene.”

The motives and the political ramifications of this shooting remain unclear.

RELATED STORIES:

Throughout the day, officials across the state and federal governments have promised help in any ways they can.

“I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement.

“The Justice Dept. stands ready to provide any resources or support that the Winder community needs in the days ahead,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said during an unrelated meeting Wednesday.

“Jill and I are mourning the deaths of those whose lives were cut short due to more senseless gun violence and thinking of all of the survivors whose lives are forever changed. What should have been a joyous back-to-school season in Winder, Georgia, has now turned into another horrific reminder of how gun violence continues to tear our communities apart. Students across the country are learning how to duck and cover instead of how to read and write. We cannot continue to accept this as normal,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

“Every child and educator should be safe in the classroom. Unity, not division, is how we combat those who wish us harm. Together, we are strong,” U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter said in a statement.

RELATED NEWS:

Daughter identifies her father as 1 of victims injured in Apalachee High School shooting

©2024 Cox Media Group