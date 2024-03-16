Man fatally stabbed woman with golf club because he thought she stole $700, Barrow prosecutors say

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A Barrow County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of stabbing and killing his girlfriend.

Ralph Junior Butler, 59 of Winder, was accused of the murder of Yoland Hammond, 50, in August 2023. The jury deliberated for just 30 minutes before finding him guilty of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and criminal trespass.

After hearing the verdict, the judge sentenced Butler to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors say Butler hit another man and bashed his car window with a golf club and broke it. Moments later, he stabbed Hammond several times with the broken club.

Butler claimed that he was upset because he thought Hammond had stolen $700 and approximately 80 prescribed Oxycodone pills from him earlier that day.

The attack happened when he drove where she was to confront her about it.

Butler was found the next morning hiding out at a relative’s house nearly 10 miles away in nearby Bethlehem and arrested.

