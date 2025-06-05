Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith named GA Sheriff of the Year

ATLANTA — The Georgia Sheriff’s Association has selected Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith as the 2025 Sheriff of the Year.

Sheriff Smith will be honored at the GSA Summer Conference on August 6.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office praised Smith on its Facebook page, saying:

“It’s clear our perspective on Sheriff Smith may be influenced by our experiences, yet he consistently demonstrates remarkable leadership, day in and day out, year after year. His dedication to the Barrow County community is unmatched, and his ability to connect with people from all walks of life has fostered a sense of trust and respect. Sheriff Smith is not only committed to upholding the law but also ensuring the safety and well-being of every citizen and visitor of our county. His innovative approaches to law enforcement have led to plenty of successful initiatives aimed at improving community relations, reducing crime, and implementing effective crime prevention strategies.”

