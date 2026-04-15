Burn ban in effect in east Georgia county as dry weather persists

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Fire Marshal’s Office officially banned burning, for now, due to current weather conditions and an ongoing drought.

According to officials, dry conditions “significantly increase the risk of fire spread,” so even small burns can become dangerous.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said it’s important to remember that burning something without a valid permit is illegal and will end up getting you citations and fines.

Residents can get burn permits, when available, seven days a week at no charge. You can apply for the permit online here.

The county also said that all residents should take the burn ban seriously to protect the community, first responders, and natural resouces.

Here is what the Fire Marshal’s Office recommends:

Avoid all outdoor burning

Follow local safety guidelines

Report any fires immediately by calling 911

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