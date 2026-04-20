Barrow County now collecting impact fees for development projects

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Government is officially collecting impact fees from applicants looking to build or develop in the county.

The fee collections started April 15, with county officials saying the fees would go toward a variety of public services, such as fire response, emergency medical, animal services and parks and recreation.

Fees will be collected during the development process, the county said.

“As Barrow County continues to grow, impact fees are a responsible way to help ensure new development contributes to the cost of the services and infrastructure it requires,” Pat Graham, Barrow County Chairman, said in a statement. “This ordinance helps us plan for the future, protect taxpayers, and maintain the quality of life our citizens expect.”

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