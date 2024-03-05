Barrow County K-9 passes away after recent retirement, sheriff’s office says

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A recently retired Barrow County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Dax, has passed away.
The sheriff’s office announced Dax’s passing as “a somber occasion,” saying as a K-9 with the sheriff’s office, Dax had “epitomized dedication, courage, and unwavering loyalty.”
Deputies said Dax was good at detecting narcotics and suspect apprehension, while also showing “remarkable gentleness towards family, friends, colleagues and children.”
During his career with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, “Dax dutifully responded to hundreds of service calls, leaving an indelible mark on our community. Recently retired, he was relishing a well-deserved retirement alongside his handler.”
The sheriff’s office asked for thoughts and prayers as they mourn Dax’s loss, and said they’ll be holding a memorial service to honor his legacy in the coming days.
