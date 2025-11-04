Barrow County dips into budget to fund Meals on Wheels

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Some local governments are dipping into their own budgets to make ends meet during the shutdown.

Several, like Barrow County, are starting to fund programs that serve our most vulnerable neighbors, like the Meals on Wheels program providers.

Barrow County voted Oct. 28 to take $30,000 out of the unassigned fund balance to support the program. It serves 228 people in the county every day.

Some show up at the Barrow County Senior Center for the meals. Some rely on delivery drivers to bring it to their homes, either due to a disability or age.

“Care doesn’t pause. Compassion never shuts down,” said Candice Hardie.

Hardie is the Director of the Barrow County Senior Center. Since the government has failed to pass a budget for more than a month now, she has worried her team would have to stop providing Meals on Wheels.

“It would be absolutely awful because I don’t know how they would receive the meals,” said Hardie. “Some of them have no family here. They live alone, and they just need extra support. So, we go out daily to make sure they’re okay.”

Two hundred agencies provide this service in Georgia, according to Meals on Wheels. Nationally, there are 5,000. A survey of a portion of providers found that one-third could not maintain services for a month without federal funding.

“Obviously, it was an urgent matter to the board,” said Brian Stewart.

He’s the Spokesperson for Barrow County Government.

He said commissioners voted unanimously to fund the program through December.

“Many of these seniors, this might be their only interaction. It’s more than just a meal they’re getting. It truly is a lifeline,” said Stewart.

Barrow County is not alone. Jackson, Newton, Morgan, Greene, and Dawson counties are among some of those that are moving money to fund the meals this month.

“It was a huge relief,” said Hardie.

